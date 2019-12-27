You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares gain on resources, clock third weekly rise

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 3:27 PM

AK_austocks2_2712.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced for a third straight week this month, and were set to be one of Asia's top performing indices in 2019 amid the Sino-US trade war and sluggish domestic economic growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.4 per cent higher at 6,821.7 on Friday in a holiday-shortened week amid thin-trade, and is set to climb 20.8 per cent this year.

Early jumps in iron ore and gold prices helped lift the resources sector, with gold stocks among the biggest gainers.

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto added 1.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Elsewhere, Zip Co Ltd climbed 4.5 per cent after Amazon said shopping in this holiday season was at record levels. Zip is one of the several payment options offered on Amazon Australia.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares end lower as banking stocks drag; NZ hits new record high

In the merger and acquisition space, nickel miner Independence Group said it would allow its takeover offer for Panoramic Resources to lapse, sending its shares 4.8 per cent higher, as several offer conditions it laid out were breached.

Panoramic, however, slumped 21 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.4 per cent lower at 11,602.12. It is set to end the year higher for an eighth straight time, rising nearly 32 per cent.

2019 IN FOCUS

The year has seen the Reserve Bank of Australia slash rates to record lows in the hopes of stimulating consumer spending and support the stuttering economy.

Australia's banks, some of the country's largest companies, have been plagued with constant claims of wrongdoing, with Westpac Banking Corp ending the year on a particularly sour note after regulators sued the bank for millions of breaches of money-laundering laws.

Low rates and large remediation costs have also hit banks' earnings.

Yet, the benchmark has thrived, hitting a record high. Miners drove much of the gains due to strong commodity prices, particularly iron ore.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday after a strong cue from Wall Street, where the main indices all...

Dec 27, 2019 04:19 PM
Transport

Nissan picks exec vice-president Hideyuki Sakamoto as board candidate

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor Co chose executive vice-president Hideyuki Sakamoto as a candidate for the board of directors,...

Dec 27, 2019 04:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: Thomson Medical, Dyna-Mac surge on heavy volumes

SHARES in Thomson Medical Group and offshore oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac separately surged on Friday afternoon,...

Dec 27, 2019 04:02 PM
Banking & Finance

China wealth manager CreditEase seeking fresh funding: sources

[HONG KONG] Chinese fintech giant CreditEase is raising new funds to bankroll its expansion in the country's...

Dec 27, 2019 03:48 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks gain as trade deal optimism outweighs ex-div adjustment

[SEOUL] South Korean shares followed Wall Street to end higher on Friday, as losses from stocks trading ex-dividend...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly