You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares higher after Powell boosts rate cut bets; New Zealand up

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 10:56 AM

ASXstocks(Bloomberg)_0.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ticked up on Thursday as investors took heart from higher odds for a US rate cut this month, but gains were limited by weak banks facing tougher capital requirements and a crackdown on insurance products.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2 per cent or 13.2 points to 6,703 by 0204 GMT. The benchmark added 0.4 per cent on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday set the stage for a monetary policy easing later this month, pledging to act to defend an economic expansion threatened by trade disputes and a global slowdown.

"Fed chair Powell just about signed and sealed an imminent Fed cut at the semiannual monetary policy report overnight," DBS Group Research said in a note to clients.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The first Fed cut in a decade is likely within this quarter and could come as soon as end-July," DBS added.

Gold miners soared to their highest peak in more than seven and a half years, the benchmark's best performer.

Bullion prices rose to their highest level in more than a week as the dollar fell after Mr Powell's dovish remarks.

Newcrest Mining saw its best day in three weeks, while Evolution Mining was on track for its highest ever close.

The wider mining sector also advanced, posting its sharpest gains since July 2.

Investors were also heavy buyers of energy stocks after a 4.5 per cent jump in oil prices overnight.

Santos, Australia's second biggest independent oil and gas producer, saw its best day in more than a week.

Financials lost their footing after three of the "Big Four" banks were slapped with an additional A$500 million (S$473 million) in capital requirements.

Adding to the sector's troubles, Australia's corporate regulator threatened to prosecute and ban consumer insurance products sold by some of the largest lenders because they had harmed customers.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell to a more than seven-week trough and was on track for its fifth consecutive session of losses, while bigger peer Westpac Banking Corp hit its lowest since July 3.

Shares of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd dipped 2.9 per cent after the airline said Affinity Equity Partners is seeking to exit its 35 per cent minority stake in the Velocity frequent flyer programme.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index firmed 0.3 per cent or 27.59 points to 10,677.72. The index touched a record high earlier in the session.

Dairy firm a2 Milk Company firmed as much as 2.8 per cent to its highest level since April 30.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6zagdhaeai015qfb1fss.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo requires exit offers to be fair and reasonable, shareholder vote to exclude offeror and concert parties

Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong watch tycoon raises stake in Cordlife to 28%, prompting jump in share price

file6zagdhaeai015qfb1fss.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly