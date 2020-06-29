You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares hit 2-week low as virus surge weighs

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 4:07 PM

file6uc0xtzlc89xuusall2.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australian shares kicked off the week on a lacklustre note to close 1.5 per cent lower on Monday, with financials and energy stocks leading the declines, as a global upsurge in Covid-19 infections sent traders towards a risk-off mode.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 2.2 per cent earlier in the session, before recouping much of their early losses to end down 1.5 per cent at 5,815.0, its lowest close since June 15.

Investors were unnerved as the death toll from Covid-19 surpassed half a million people on Sunday, while Australia reported its biggest daily rise in new infections in more than two months.

"We're still in this quite horrible wait-and-watch mode and I think there's real concern with the milestones in number of cases and deaths escalating in certain parts of the world," said Nick Twidale, general manager at IC Markets.

"We're not seeing crashes, the market is prepared for the dips, but if we do see acceleration in the pandemic then I think we are in for a quite tough week."

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares rise, end week lower on virus spread fears; NZ flat

Weighing the most on the benchmark was the 1.6 per cent drop in financial stocks as the "Big Four" banks lost between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1 per cent to 11,252.54 as utility and healthcare stocks gained.

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 04:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

China oil titans plan joint crude buying to add market clout

[SHANGHAI] China's state-owned oil refining giants are in discussions to form a purchasing group to buy crude...

Jun 29, 2020 04:26 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start week with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended one per cent down Monday, in line with a sell-off across Asia following a steep...

Jun 29, 2020 04:22 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers

[BANGKOK] Thailand will allow pubs and bars to re-open on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travellers...

Jun 29, 2020 04:19 PM
Technology

Nokia wins Taiwan Mobile 5G contract worth 400m euros

[BENGALURU] Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said on Monday it has won a 5G contract worth about 400 million...

Jun 29, 2020 04:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's Sinopec starts hiring for new risk management unit

[SINGAPORE] China Petrochemical, or Sinopec Group, has started hiring for six top management positions for a new...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.