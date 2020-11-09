You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares hit more than eight-month high on Biden win; NZ at record peak

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 10:09 AM

af_asx_091120.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares climbed more than 1 per cent on Monday reaching their highest level since March, as Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential race buoyed risk sentiment and weakness in the US dollar lifted miners.

Mr Biden's victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes he needed to clinch the US presidency on Saturday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.6 per cent to 6291.8 points in early trade on Monday as investors welcomed Biden's win.

"Trading this morning has a risk-on flavour, reflecting increasing confidence that Joe Biden will occupy the White House, but the Republican Party will retain control of the Senate", said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

"The outcome is ideal from a market point of view. Neither party controls the Congress, so both trade wars and higher taxes are largely off the agenda", added Mr McCarthy.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mining stocks led gains, climbing nearly 3 per cent in best intraday session in five months, as a weaker US dollar bode well for commodity prices.

Lithium miners Pilbara Minerals and Galaxy Resources were among the top percentage gainers on the sub-index.

A Biden victory would likely lead to an increase in domestic production of lithium, copper and other metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and other products crucial to his climate plan.

Australia-listed shares of global mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP Group gained about 3 per cent each.

Among individual stocks, online real estate advertising firm REA Group led gains on the benchmark, after Jefferies raised price target on the company following upbeat first-quarter results reported last week.

Top gold producer Newcrest Mining hit more than a two-week high as the yellow metal stocks inched up more than 2 per cent.

Tech stocks too gained, with buy-now-pay-later heavyweight Afterpay rising nearly 4 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.7 per cent, hitting a record high and eyeing its fifth consecutive session of gains.

The top percentage gainers on the index were Synlait Milk, followed by Air New Zealand Ltd and Chorus.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 10:24 AM
Funding

Chinese autonomous truck startup Inceptio raises US$120m from CATL, others

[SHANGHAI] China's Inceptio Technology, a startup developing self-driving trucks, said on Monday it has raised US$...

Nov 9, 2020 10:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

Brent crude tops US$40 a barrel after Biden clinches US presidency

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices gained more than 2 per cent on Monday, with Brent futures rising above US$40 a barrel, after...

Nov 9, 2020 10:02 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rally on Biden's election win; STI up 1.3% at open

SINGAPORE shares started strong on Monday, on the back of news over the weekend that Democrat challenger Joe Biden...

Nov 9, 2020 09:54 AM
Government & Economy

Biden win forces Mexico to rebuild complicated US ties

[MEXICO CITY] After years of close ties with Donald Trump, Mexico must now reshape its complex relations with the...

Nov 9, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks surge 1.73% at open after Biden wins US vote

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with big gains on Monday morning after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

ST Group Food Industries scales up its business amid pandemic

Trump mocked over press conference at Four Seasons garden centre

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for