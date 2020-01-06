You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares inch up as Mid-East tensions spur gold, oil prices

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 3:37 PM

file6uc0xtzlc89xuusall2.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares recouped early losses to post a marginal gain on Monday as escalating tensions in the Middle East buoyed shares of oil producers and gold miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 2.2 points at 6,735.7, with the big banks registering heavy losses that offset the gains elsewhere.

Tensions between Washington, Iran and Iraq ramped up after US President Donald Trump threatened retaliation if Iran attacked any American asset in reply to a US airstrike in Iraq that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

With global risk appetite walloped, anxious investors increasingly turned to safer avenues such as bullion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This drove the gold sector more than 3 per cent higher, with heavyweights Newcrest Mining Ltd and Evolution Mining Ltd soaring 3.9 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Energy stocks, upbeat China data buoy Aussie shares

Shares of energy firms also climbed as crude oil prices rallied on fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Australia's biggest oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd closed 1.7 per cent higher, while smaller peer Santos Ltd rose 2.1 per cent.

On the flipside, strengthening oil prices threatened to bloat costs for airline operators such as Qantas Airways and Virgin Australia Holdings, sending their shares down 2.6 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively.

Australia's "Big Four" banks weighed the most on the benchmark index, losing between 0.1 per cent and 0.7 per cent.

Bega Cheese Ltd slumped 9.3 per cent slump as bushfires raging across Australia impacted its dairy farm suppliers and employees.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 per cent or 34.18 points to finish at 11,627.32.

Utilities provider Infratil Ltd was the top gainer and added 3.5 per cent to end at a record high. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 03:49 PM
Consumer

Little Caesars to deliver pizza - finally - with DoorDash service

[NEW YORK] Little Caesars Enterprises Inc will partner with DoorDash Inc to provide pizza delivery services at 3,600...

Jan 6, 2020 03:45 PM
Garage

Supermarket retailer Carrefour buys lunch delivery startup Dejbox

[PARIS] French supermarket retailer Carrefour said on Monday that it had agreed to buy Dejbox, a startup dealing in...

Jan 6, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end lower as Middle East tensions hit risk appetite

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks closed down nearly 1 per cent on Monday after the US and Iran exchanged threats,...

Jan 6, 2020 03:34 PM
Real Estate

Green Court along Geylang Rd up for en bloc sale; owners expect more than S$28m

GREEN Court, a freehold mixed-used redevelopment site along Geylang Road, will be launched for collective sale on...

Jan 6, 2020 03:27 PM
Real Estate

At least two injured in Jakarta building collapse

[JAKARTA]  A five-storey building in Jakarta partly collapsed Monday morning, injuring at least two people who were...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly