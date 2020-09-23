You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares jump 1.3% on Wall Street rebound, easing border curbs

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 9:56 AM

nz_asx_230920.jpg
Australian shares gained more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, tracking an overnight tech-led rebound on Wall Street, while easing border restrictions due to dwindling Covid-19 cases in Queensland and New South Wales also helped boost investor sentiment.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares gained more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, tracking an overnight tech-led rebound on Wall Street, while easing border restrictions due to dwindling Covid-19 cases in Queensland and New South Wales also helped boost investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.3 per cent to 5,861.70 by 0030 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.7 per cent lower on Tuesday.

Major Wall Street indexes Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished the previous session on a stronger note, led by a jump in Amazon following a stock upgrade to "outperform" by brokerage Bernstein.

Back home, the state of Queensland said it would open its borders to parts of neighbouring New South Wales, the country's most populous state, amid growing confidence that a second wave of infections in the country has been contained.

Market sentiment was also supported by the Reserve Bank of Australia's indication of it assessing various monetary policy options to support the country's economic recovery.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares end lower as rising Covid-19 cases stoke lockdown worries

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The healthcare index was top gainer, rising as much as 1.8 per cent to its highest since Sept 3, with drugmaker CSL rising 1.5 per cent, and Healius advancing 2.6 per cent to touch its peak in more than two years.

The heavyweight financial sector climbed as much as 1.5 per cent, set for its best session since Sept 3. Almost all the components of the index were trading higher, with the "Big Four" banks up about 1 per cent each.

Energy stocks edged over 1 per cent higher, helped by a rise in oil prices.

Santos gained about 0.8 per cent, while Woodside Petroleum jumped more than 1 per cent.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose as much as 0.8 per cent to 11,709.25, on track for its best session in nearly two weeks.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is set to keep the official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at 0.25 per cent on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 10:00 AM
Garage

Robo-adviser Syfe gets US$18.6m led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures

DIGITAL wealth manager Syfe has closed an US$18.6 million Series A funding round led by PayPal co-founder Peter...

Sep 23, 2020 09:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold inches higher on US-China tensions, recovery woes

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by renewed US-China tensions and concerns over economic...

Sep 23, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open tracking US gains; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE stocks started the day higher on Wednesday amid stronger openings from several index counters and major US...

Sep 23, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares ease at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started slightly lower Wednesday morning, extending their losing streak into a third...

Sep 23, 2020 09:26 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.84 ...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

Tech stocks reverse rally to lead markets rout in Asia, US, Europe

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.