Australia: Shares jump on banking, energy boost; eye best week in nearly three months

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Friday, led by banking stocks after the country's central bank signalled it would extend monetary policy support for longer, while overnight Wall Street gains also aided sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1 per cent, or 66.9 points, to 6,832.40 by 0012 GMT, with energy and tech stocks also adding to gains. The benchmark was on track to post a 3.3 per cent weekly jump, its best performance since Nov 13. The index fell 0.9 per cent on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it believes the country's economy would require significant monetary policy support for some time despite a better-than-expected performance last year.

Earlier this week, RBA left its cash rate at a record low of 0.1 per cent, but surprised markets by extending its quantitative easing programme by another A$100 billion (S$101.6 billion).

Wall Street's major indexes hit record highs overnight on upbeat corporate earnings and labour data.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq's record run helped Australian peers shoot up 2 per cent, with aerial imagery maker Nearmap leading gains on the sub-index.

Heavyweight financial stocks advanced 1.9 per cent to hit an 11-month high, with the 'Big Four' banks gaining between 0.9 per cent and 2.5 per cent.

Energy sector climbed almost 2 per cent as oil prices rallied on falling inventories and producer club Opec extending output cuts.

Gas producer Santos Ltd and oil drilling services provider Worley, jumped about 3 per cent each to top the sub-index.

Australia-listed shares of News Corp jumped 12 per cent to hit a record high and were the biggest gainer on the benchmark, as the media giant's quarterly net income more than doubled.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 per cent or 44.8 points to 13,035.4, led by SKY Network Television, and seafood processor Sanford gaining 2.8 per cent each.

