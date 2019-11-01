You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares lead lower by banking sector; New Zealand down

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 8:58 AM

nz_ASX_011119.jpg
Australian shares slipped on Friday, pulled lower by heavweight banking shares after disappointing financial results from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped on Friday, pulled lower by heavweight banking shares after disappointing financial results from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3 per cent or 20.9 points to 6,642.5 by 0013 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.4 per cent on Thursday.

ANZ fell 2.6 per cent to a more than two-month low and was the biggest loser among financials for a second session. Westpac Banking Corp was down nearly 2.2 per cent, while top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost 1.6 per cent. National Australia Bank, which is set to report full-year results next Thursday, fell 1.3 per cent.

ANZ on Thursday reduced franking credits on its final dividend payout to 70 per cent as it reported second-half profits that missed market expectations. Franking credits allow shareholders to reduce or eliminate double taxation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It appears there is now investor consternation that the other major banks may also reduce their franking percentages," Morgans analyst Azib Khan said in a note.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares edge lower as ANZ, energy stocks drag; New Zealand slips

However, Mr Khan said he considered that fear to be largely unjustified given the other major banks derive a greater proportion of earnings from Australia and had healthier surplus franking credit balances.

Investment bank Macquarie Group slipped 1.8 per cent after it revealed a slump in traditional banking takings and forecast a weaker annual result on Friday, although it posted a record first half profit, driven by higher fees from its managed funds.

Elsewhere, concerns about a potential Sino-US trade deal getting off the ground continued to weigh on shares.

Mining stocks slipped, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto Ltd falling 1.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

Safe-haven gold stocks were snapped up in the midst of the uncertainty, with Newcrest Mining tacking on 3.4 per cent while Northern Star Resources added 4 per cent.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 per cent or 33.52 points to 10,754.84.

Contact Energy fell 2.3 per cent, while dairy giant a2 Milk Company slipped 1 per cent. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 09:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Resources Prima CFO quits less than 1 year into job

CATALIST-LISTED Indonesian coal miner Resources Prima Group on Friday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Thng...

Nov 1, 2019 09:30 AM
Consumer

Tesco vows to remove 1b pieces of plastic packaging by end-2020

[LONDON] Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has pledged to remove one billion pieces of plastic packaging from...

Nov 1, 2019 09:20 AM
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel extends property lease for 20 years, to invest S$460,000 in machinery, equipment

NICO Steel has extended its property lease at 51 Loyang Way with JTC Corp for an additional 20 years, and has...

Nov 1, 2019 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.69...

Nov 1, 2019 09:17 AM
Technology

Ex-Apple executive joins startup aimed at banishing smartphone cables

[CAMPBELL, California] For over 14 years at Apple Inc, Rubén Caballero had to include a cable with every iPhone...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly