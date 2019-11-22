You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares lifted by energy and miners; NZ slips

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 4:04 PM

AK_austocks2_2211.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares finished firmer on Friday, helped by energy and mining stock gains but worries about the financial sector weighed after Goldman Sachs cut its target price on Westpac, which faces an explosive lawsuit over financial breaches.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.6 per cent higher at 6,709.80, while marking its biggest weekly loss in almost two months. The benchmark fell 0.7 per cent on Thursday.

"Today's bounce back looks like a recapturing of ground," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, following the losses of the past two sessions.

Mining stocks ended 1 per cent higher as prices of iron ore rose on the back of strong demand for steel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This helped major players Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group close up 3.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively. The sub-index flagged its second consecutive week of losses.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares end modestly higher on RBA's dovish tone; NZ up

Energy stocks firmed 1.3 per cent but posted their biggest weekly loss in almost two months.

Index heavyweight Santos closed 1.3 per cent higher in its best session in two weeks, while Woodside Petroleum had its best day since Nov. 11, rising 1.2 per cent.

Software firm WiseTech Global climbed 3 per cent, while peer Altium Ltd gained 2.4 per cent to help the tech index close 1.5 per cent higher. The sector ended the week 1 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, financials ended marginally lower, dragged by Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's second-largest lender, which fell 1.6 per cent, after Goldman Sachs became the first major investment bank to cut its target price on the bank.

Regulators have accused Westpac of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws. Westpac on Friday held an emergency meeting to discuss the allegations and apologised for the breaches. The bank did not announce any changes in management, although Prime Minister Scott Morrison had eaerlier called on its board to reflect on Chief executive Brian Hartzer's position.

Gold stocks ended almost 1 per cent lower, pressured by declines in shares of OceanaGold Corp, which closed down 8 per cent at their lowest level in nearly four years.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 per cent or 11.86 points to finish the session at 10,946.30. The benchmark, however, marked its third straight week of gains.

Software developer Gentrack Group closed 12.6 per cent down at a more than one-year low, while dairy company Synlait Milk ended 3.8 per cent down at a week's low, both top losers on the day. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 04:11 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher on Sino-US trade deal optimism; HK uncertainty caps gains

[SEOUL] South Korean shares snapped four days of losses on Friday, as China's remarks raised hopes for a preliminary...

Nov 22, 2019 03:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Crypto bourse Binance says no China office amid raid rumours

[PORTLAND] Binance Holdings Ltd, operator of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it doesn't...

Nov 22, 2019 03:32 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's Petronas says will not participate in Aramco IPO

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian state energy company Petronas will not participate in Saudi Aramco's initial public...

Nov 22, 2019 03:10 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose on Friday as investors snapped up bargains after a three-day losing streak, while closely...

Nov 22, 2019 03:07 PM
Real Estate

Fragrance Group to preview Urban Treasures on Nov 23; prices start from S$845,000

THE public preview of Urban Treasures, the newest residential project by Fragrance Group, will take place on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly