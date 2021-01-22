Australia: Shares on track to gain 1.5% for week on further US stimulus hopes

Australian shares were slightly lower on Friday, hurt by losses among energy and tech stocks, but on track to gain over 1.5 per cent for the week on renewed hopes for further fiscal stimulus in the United States after the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

[BENGALURU] Australian shares were slightly lower on Friday, hurt by losses among energy and tech stocks, but on track to gain over 1.5 per cent for the week on renewed hopes for further fiscal stimulus in the United States after the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1 per cent to 6,814.5 by 2355 GMT, but still hovered near an 11-month high.

Risk sentiment also benefited over the week from a fall in Australia's jobless rate and its success in reigning in the latest domestic coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, energy stocks fell 1.5 per cent, with oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd dropping 1.8 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively.

Tech stocks were down 1.1 per cent, having risen for the six previous consecutive sessions. Buy-now-pay-later co Afterpay fell 1 per cent, while insurance-related software maker Bravura Solutions lost 1.1 per cent.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Financials were also lower, with the so-called "big four" banks falling between 0.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent.

Healthcare stocks rose, with heavyweight CSL climbing 2 per cent as Citi upgraded its rating on the stock, while medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp jumped 7 per cent on a rise in revenue.

Meanwhile, shares of Lynas Rare Earths leapt 10 per cent after it signed an agreement to build a commercial light rare earths separation plant in the United States.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 650 while 700 declined.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.8 per cent, helped by gains among utility and healthcare stocks. The index was on track to gain 0.6 per cent for the week.

REUTERS