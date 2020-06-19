You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares pare gains on second virus wave concerns

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 3:38 PM

rk_ASX_190620.jpg
Australian shares pared sharp early gains to settle a touch higher on Friday as worries about an uptick in coronavirus cases in Beijing and several US states offset optimism stemming from a record rise in domestic retail sales.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares pared sharp early gains to settle a touch higher on Friday as worries about an uptick in coronavirus cases in Beijing and several US states offset optimism stemming from a record rise in domestic retail sales.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 0.1 per cent at 5,942.6 points, having gained as much as 1.2 per cent earlier. The benchmark fell 0.9 per cent on Thursday.

The country's retail sales surged a record 16.3 per cent in May as broader easing of coronavirus lockdowns enabled a recovery from an historic plunge in April.

Grocery chain Coles Group closed up 1.4 per cent at its highest since March 30, while Wesfarmers also gained 1.4 per cent.

"ANZ-observed data show that June expenditure is likely to be similar to late May, and may represent the start of a stabilisation of retail expenditure after some very turbulent months," ANZ said in a note.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Energy stocks boost shares, New Zealand up

Risk sentiment globally, however, was weighed down by the rising numbers of new coronavirus infections in China, Australia's largest trading partner, and other parts of the world.

US President Donald Trump's renewed threats to cut ties with China also dampened investor confidence.

Material stocks shed 1.2 per cent to close at their lowest level since May 27. Shares of heavyweight miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto lost 1.9 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, energy stocks rose as much as 1.9 per cent to an over one-week high, supported by firmer oil prices.

The technology sector advanced 1.84 per cent, led by WiseTech Global, up 7.8 per cent, followed by Altium, which gained 6.6 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 per cent to finish the session at 11,254.74.

Port of Tauranga and SKY Network Television jumped 9.92 per cent and 6.54 per cent, respectively, and were the top percentage gainers on the index.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 03:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property Thailand names new country CEO

FRASERS Property Limited on Friday said its indirect associated company Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company...

Jun 19, 2020 03:33 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares rise with recovery fund talks in focus

[BENGALURU] European shares opened higher on Friday, ahead of the European Council's meeting to negotiate the...

Jun 19, 2020 03:29 PM
Garage

Robinhood reviews options trading offering following suicide by customer

[NEW YORK] Robinhood Markets said on Thursday it was reviewing its options trading offering following news that one...

Jun 19, 2020 03:26 PM
Government & Economy

142 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community involving prison inmate

[SINGAPORE] There are 142 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 41,615.

Jun 19, 2020 03:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Private banks to boost hiring in Singapore to manage Greater China offshore wealth: sources

[HONG KONG] Leading private banks plan to increase staff managing Chinese and Hong Kong wealth offshore by up to a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.