Australia: Shares pare losses as Trump reassures after Iran attacks; NZ down

Australian shares trimmed losses on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump's comment on the Middle East tensions reassured investors rattled by Iranian missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq earlier in the day.

[BENGALURU] Australian shares trimmed losses on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump's comment on the Middle East tensions reassured investors rattled by Iranian missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq earlier in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.1 per cent, or 8.8 points, at 6,817.60, after declining as much as 1.1 per cent in early trade. The benchmark gained 1.4 per cent in the previous session.

Teheran's missile attack on US forces, which was in retaliation to the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani last week, stoked concerns about a broader regional conflict.

Lifting market sentiment, Mr Trump in a tweet late on Tuesday said "all is well!", and added that an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was under way and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Markets pulled back from the losses as the rhetoric was not as harsh as investors were expecting, said James Tao, market analyst at CommSec.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

"The strikes set the expectations that there could be a harsh rebuke from the United States."

Export-reliant healthcare stocks reversed course to end up 0.5 per cent, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd adding 0.9 per cent each.

Safe-haven gold stocks surged 3.2 per cent to a near three-month closing high, with heavyweight Newcrest Mining adding 4 per cent.

Northern Star Resources gained 2.5 per cent, while Evolution Mining rose 2.1 per cent.

The energy sector extended gains for a fifth straight session as oil prices surged on concerns over crude supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Woodside Petroleum tacked on 1.4 per cent, while smaller peer Santos climbed 1.1 per cent.

Risk-averse sentiment hurt financials the most, with all of the "Big Four" heavyweight lenders falling. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 0.4 per cent, while Westpac Banking Corp lost 0.3 per cent.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6 per cent, or 72.88 points, to 11,556.98.

Retirement homes operator Summerset Group fell 4.3 per cent and was the top loser on the bourse, while Restaurant Brands New Zealand slipped 2.7 per cent.

REUTERS