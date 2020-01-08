You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares pare losses as Trump reassures after Iran attacks; NZ down

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 2:35 PM

WH_asx_231489.jpg
Australian shares trimmed losses on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump's comment on the Middle East tensions reassured investors rattled by Iranian missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq earlier in the day.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares trimmed losses on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump's comment on the Middle East tensions reassured investors rattled by Iranian missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq earlier in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.1 per cent, or 8.8 points, at 6,817.60, after declining as much as 1.1 per cent in early trade. The benchmark gained 1.4 per cent in the previous session.

Teheran's missile attack on US forces, which was in retaliation to the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani last week, stoked concerns about a broader regional conflict.

Lifting market sentiment, Mr Trump in a tweet late on Tuesday said "all is well!", and added that an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was under way and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Markets pulled back from the losses as the rhetoric was not as harsh as investors were expecting, said James Tao, market analyst at CommSec.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares climb as Middle East fears cool; NZ flat

"The strikes set the expectations that there could be a harsh rebuke from the United States."

Export-reliant healthcare stocks reversed course to end up 0.5 per cent, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd adding 0.9 per cent each.

Safe-haven gold stocks surged 3.2 per cent to a near three-month closing high, with heavyweight Newcrest Mining adding 4 per cent.

Northern Star Resources gained 2.5 per cent, while Evolution Mining rose 2.1 per cent.

The energy sector extended gains for a fifth straight session as oil prices surged on concerns over crude supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Woodside Petroleum tacked on 1.4 per cent, while smaller peer Santos climbed 1.1 per cent.

Risk-averse sentiment hurt financials the most, with all of the "Big Four" heavyweight lenders falling. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 0.4 per cent, while Westpac Banking Corp lost 0.3 per cent.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6 per cent, or 72.88 points, to 11,556.98.

Retirement homes operator Summerset Group fell 4.3 per cent and was the top loser on the bourse, while Restaurant Brands New Zealand slipped 2.7 per cent. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 02:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Koon Holdings to hold creditors' scheme meetings on Feb 25

MAINBOARD-LISTED Koon Holdings and its subsidiary Koon Construction & Transport (KCT) will convene meetings next...

Jan 8, 2020 02:31 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks sag as US-Iran tension escalates

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks dropped on Wednesday as investors took fright at mounting tension between the US and Iran, but...

Jan 8, 2020 02:04 PM
Consumer

Facebook's new Singapore team to serve China advertising business

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook Inc is setting up a new engineering team in Singapore to focus on its lucrative China...

Jan 8, 2020 01:51 PM
Garage

Luckin Coffee seeks more of China market with new vending machine business

[BEIJING] Luckin Coffee Inc said it is expanding into vending machines that sell freshly brewed hot beverages and...

Jan 8, 2020 01:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Eastspring hires ex-TPG Capital exec as new CFO

EASTSPRING Investments, the Asian investment management arm of Prudential plc, on Wednesday announced two senior...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly