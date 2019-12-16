You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares post best gain in 7 months on rate cut hopes, trade optimism

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 5:27 PM

file78faw50t6b77ho7bhg7.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

AUSTRALIAN shares recorded their best session in nearly seven months on Monday as a downgrade in the country's growth outlook fuelled expectations of a further domestic rate cut.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.6 per cent or 110 points to 6,849.7, as a preliminary trade deal between Washington and Beijing also boosted stocks. The rise was the benchmark's biggest daily gain since May.

Resource stocks, which churn out most of the nation's exports, gained sharply after the trade deal turned down the heat on a 17-month long tariff war that had triggered a growth downturn in China, Australia's biggest trading partner.

The world's biggest miner BHP Group advanced 1.6 per cent, finishing at its strongest since Aug 1, while the nation's biggest oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum climbed 1 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 05:39 PM
Stocks

Korea: Stocks dip as investors seek clarity on Sino-US trade deal

SOUTH Korean shares closed slightly lower on Monday as investors sought more details on a "Phase One" deal between...

Dec 16, 2019 05:37 PM
Government & Economy

China calls expulsion of diplomats from US a 'mistake'

[BEIJING] China on Monday called the expulsion of diplomats from the US a "mistake", following reports that...

Dec 16, 2019 05:21 PM
Consumer

Electrolux sees extra US costs hitting Q4 earnings

[STOCKHOLM] Appliance maker Electrolux AB said on Sunday its North American business would take a higher than...

Dec 16, 2019 05:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close down on profit-taking

TOKYO stocks closed marginally lower on Monday, with traders taking money off the table following a rally in the...

Dec 16, 2019 05:16 PM
Consumer

UK's Cineworld to buy Canada's Cineplex for C$2.15b

[LONDON] Britain's Cineworld Group plans to buy Canada's Cineplex for C$2.15 billion (S$2.22 billion), adding to a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly