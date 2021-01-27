You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares retreat from 11-month high as resource firms fall

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 3:59 PM

AK_austocks_2701.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the resources sector, while a record-low underlying inflation in the last quarter signalled a possible retention of the accommodative policy stance by the country's central bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.7 per cent lower at 6,780.6, pulling back from a 11-month high scaled on Monday. Markets were closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

Data showed underlying inflation in Australia stayed at 1.2 per cent in the December quarter, which analysts took as a green light for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to keep policy super easy.

"Underlying inflation is still far from target and to eventually get it there, the unemployment rate will need to be considerably lower and wage growth much higher," analysts at ANZ wrote, adding that the figure suggested the RBA would continue with a very accommodative policy stance.

"As such, we look for the RBA to extend its quantitative easing programme with an announcement possible as early as next week when the Board meets."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Miners shed 3.4 per cent after Chinese iron ore prices fell.

Fortescue Metals slumped 6.4 per cent to see its worst session in more than four months, while global miners Rio Tinto and BHP recorded significant losses.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.4 per cent higher to settle at 13,374. A2 Milk was the top gainer in the index.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 03:51 PM
Government & Economy

25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 25 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Jan 27), all of which are imported...

Jan 27, 2021 03:34 PM
Technology

Singapore faces talent crunch as tech giants scale up

[SINGAPORE] At least three recruiters approach Singapore-based software engineer Xiao Yuguang every day with job...

Jan 27, 2021 03:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Higher office space demand from TMT to benefit Suntec Reit, say analysts

ANALYSTS across four research houses are expecting rising demand for office space from the technology, media and...

Jan 27, 2021 03:18 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end higher as IMF forecast boosts hopes of higher earnings

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, on hopes of better corporate results after the International...

Jan 27, 2021 02:41 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore appoints new commercial banking head amid regional expansion drive

HSBC has appointed Regina Lee as its new Singapore head of commercial banking to accelerate its push into South-east...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Goldman sees US$200b opening from European tech unicorns

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

TikTok owner Bytedance's sales doubled to US$35b despite US ban

7-Eleven kicks off mega bond sale to help finance Speedway purchase

Hong Kong turns to 'ambush lockdowns' to fight virus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for