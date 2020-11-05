You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares rise as US election results roll in

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 10:03 AM

nz_asx_051120.jpg
Australian shares tracked Wall Street's gains to hit a more than one-week high on Thursday as investors hoped a Joe Biden presidency and a divided Congress would make the Democratic agenda of tough financial regulations unlikely, boosting stocks.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares tracked Wall Street's gains to hit a more than one-week high on Thursday as investors hoped a Joe Biden presidency and a divided Congress would make the Democratic agenda of tough financial regulations unlikely, boosting stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8 per cent to 6,111.9 by 0027 GMT.

"There's potential for more volatility ahead with the elections, but if the Democrats are not going to get the Senate, then it may be more positive for markets with some of the plans they were coming with," said IC Markets General Manager Nick Twidale.

US stocks surged overnight as President Donald Trump's win in the major battleground state of Florida led investors to believe a Democratic Party-led Congress was not on the cards even if Joe Biden wins the presidency.

The Australian healthcare index gained 2.8 per cent and was the biggest boost to the benchmark. Domestic healthcare firms rely heavily on exports to the United States and benefit from a weakness in the Australian dollar.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Heavyweight CSL climbed 2.7 per cent to a more than two-week high, while ASX-listed shares of California-based ResMed added 2.3 per cent.

Elsewhere, Treasury Wine Estates tumbled 7.4 per cent after the world's largest listed winemaker disclosed on Wednesday that a Chinese drinks group requested tariffs on Australian wine.

National Australia Bank rose 1.2 per cent despite posting a slide in annual profit as analysts cheered a better margin performance than peers and strong common equity Tier 1 position.

The local mining index fell 0.6 per cent after Chinese iron ore futures slid 1.2 per cent, while technology stocks jumped 1.7 per cent, tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's solid finish overnight.

Poultry producer Inghams Group jumped 12.3 per cent and was the top gainer on the benchmark.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.6 per cent to 12,267.1 and was set for a third straight day of gains.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 10:13 AM
Government & Economy

Ex-CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong's son faces two charges over former maid's theft case

KARL Liew Kai Lung was charged with two offences on Thursday for giving allegedly false statements in the criminal...

Nov 5, 2020 10:00 AM
SME

Iras unveils simplified corporate tax form for SMEs, new digital solutions

FILING corporate taxes for 2020 will become easier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with the launch of...

Nov 5, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares soar on US election high; STI up 1.4%

SINGAPORE stocks were pulled into positive territory on Thursday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street and Europe...

Nov 5, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start with big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed more than 2 per cent at the open Thursday, building on a healthy rally this...

Nov 5, 2020 09:37 AM
Government & Economy

Chan Chun Sing warns of economic risks from divided US

[SINGAPORE] The US presidential election result may still be in doubt, but whoever emerges victorious will need to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Singapore banks dial back worst fears; Q3 profit mostly up over the quarter

Asian markets resilient as hopes for a blue wave fade

Ant's Asean ambitions may take backseat to battles at home

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for