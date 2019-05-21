You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on eased home loans, central bank comments

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 3:54 PM

doc75fzrpv58m11l3m07nxz_doc6uc0xtup2kj16swpull2.jpg
Australian shares advanced on Tuesday, boosted by financials after mortgage rules were eased in a bid to spur borrowing and the chance of a June interest rate cut increased.
Bloomberg

[SYDNEY] Australian shares advanced on Tuesday, boosted by financials after mortgage rules were eased in a bid to spur borrowing and the chance of a June interest rate cut increased.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed early losses to rise 0.4 per cent or 24 points to 6,500.1, hitting its highest closing since December 2007. On Monday, the benchmark surged 1.7 per cent.

In a highly anticipated speech, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank would consider the case for lower interest rates in June, adding that a lower cash rate would support employment growth and help meet inflation targets.

ANZ, in a note, said "This is as clear a signal as the RBA ever delivers. We think the RBA will cut in June."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In ANZ's view, the central bank will want to see the combined impact of a rate cut, lower taxes and eased mortgage rules does before it makes another move.

Financial stocks surged 1.7 per cent, helped when the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) proposed relaxing the rules for how banks check people's ability to service home loans.

Lenders rose on the expectation that the easing would boost borrowing and help combat a sustained drop in house prices and record-low credit growth.

Mr Lowe also said the proposed easing of lending criteria by Australia's prudential regulator would be "complementary" to a rate cut, if it takes effect.

The "Big Four" banks surged. Commonwealth Bank of Australia gained 2 per cent and Westpac Banking Corp jumped 2.7 per cent.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group added 2.1 per cent and National Australia Bank 1.5 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 per cent or 18.06 points to finish at 10,216.09.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Digital is the key to success in ASEAN banking

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

MoneyHacksEp43 (2).jpg
May 20, 2019
Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Saving for key life goals in your early 20s (Money Hacks, Ep 43)

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

lwx_singapore skyline_210519_112.jpg
May 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore commercial property investment jumps 72% to US$1.9b in Q1; bucks regional downtrend: RCA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening