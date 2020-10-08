You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on renewed hopes of partial US stimulus

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 9:53 AM

nz_asx_081020.jpg
Australian shares rose on Thursday, led by buying in mining and financial stocks, as risk appetite improved on hopes of a partial fiscal stimulus before the US Presidential election, and as investors basked in the afterglow of the domestic budget.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday, led by buying in mining and financial stocks, as risk appetite improved on hopes of a partial fiscal stimulus before the US Presidential election, and as investors basked in the afterglow of the domestic budget.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.91 per cent to 6,036.4 by 2355 GMT.

Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight as President Donald Trump urged Democrat-run Congress to pass standalone bills for further economic relief, after calling off negotiations on a comprehensive bill earlier.

Adding to the positive sentiment, coronavirus hotspot and the Australia's second-largest city Melbourne on Wednesday reported the lowest two-week average of new cases.

The government on Tuesday announced billions in tax cuts and programmes to boost employment and infrastructure spending, measures that are set to push the budget deficit to a record A$213.7 billion (S$290.6 billion) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Benchmark stock index closes above 6,000 level on budget boost

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said tax cuts forming the centrepiece of the country's annual budget will not come into effect until December.

Among stocks and sectors, miners rose over 1 per cent, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto up 1.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

BHP on Wednesday said it had completed shutting production and evacuating workers from the Shenzi and Neptune platforms in the US-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico, ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Financial stocks were also higher, with the so-called "Big Four" banks rising between 0.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent.

Netwealth Group was among the top gainers in the index as the financial services provider reported an 8 per cent increase in its funds under administration over the September quarter.

On the other hand, Ampol was among the biggest losers in the index, after the fuel supplier said it will consider closing its Lytton oil refinery in Queensland as part of a review to mitigate the hit from the virus-led slump.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.34 per cent at 12,016.2, lifted by financial and healthcare stocks.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 10:06 AM
Transport

Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk

[BENGALURU] Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company will produce Model Y with a new...

Oct 8, 2020 09:59 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says economy to continue recovering from pandemic's pain

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the economy was starting to pick up and was likely...

Oct 8, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

Japan to remove travel ban for 12 countries including Singapore next month: Yomiuri

[TOKYO] Japan is planning to remove a ban on overseas travel to China and 11 other countries next month, the Yomiuri...

Oct 8, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Thursday morning, extending gains into a fifth day following...

Oct 8, 2020 09:41 AM
Energy & Commodities

Brazil's Car Wash corruption probe eyes Petrobras bunker fuel contracts

[SAO PAULO] Brazilian police on Wednesday expanded the Car Wash corruption investigation to alleged kickbacks valued...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

Keppel Club offered SICC Bukit course; NTUC declines offer

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for