Australia: Shares rise on solid corporate earnings; NZ rises

Australian shares ended higher on Wednesday, powered by gains in top two companies by market value on the benchmark after their strong half-year results, with a drop in new coronavirus cases in China adding to sentiment.

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended higher on Wednesday, powered by gains in top two companies by market value on the benchmark after their strong half-year results, with a drop in new coronavirus cases in China adding to sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5 per cent higher at 7,088.2 at the end of trade on Wednesday, after rising 0.6 per cent on Tuesday.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's top lender, closed at a nearly five-year high as it posted a better-than-expected half-year profit and said it was looking to return capital to shareholders.

The bank's gains helped the financial subindex rise over 1.8 per cent, contributing the most to the benchmark index's winnings.

Index heavyweight CSL Ltd hit a record high close after posting an 8 per cent rise in first-half earnings and raising its full-year profit forecast.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Broader healthcare stocks also benefited from CSL's surge to end 0.4 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, the country's biggest trading partner China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending credence to a prediction from the country's senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April.

Miners were lower, with heavyweight Rio Tinto closing over 1 per cent lower as brokerage RBC downgraded the company's shares and forecasted per share profit to fall by 47 per cent between 2019 and 2022.

RBC said a potential shock to demand from the coronavirus could hurt commodity prices.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5 per cent higher at 11,898.24, after hitting a record high during the session.

The country's central bank held the official cash rate at 1 per cent and said it expects the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy to be limited to the first half.

REUTERS