Australia: Shares softer on trade worries, NZ hits record high

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 3:36 PM

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.1 per cent lower at 6,573.4, after falling 0.4 per cent on Monday.
AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia's benchmark index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as persistent worries over US-China trade frictions curbed investor risk appetite.

The United States began imposing 15 per cent tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday and China slapped new duties on US crude oil, the latest escalation in their trade war.

"There is not a lot of commitment in terms of volumes because of the continuing concerns about the trade outlook," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets said.

"We are seeing caution not just in Australia but across the region today, once again reflecting the fact that we are expecting news on the trade front fairly soon."

Meanwhile, Australia's central bank kept its cash rate at an all-time low of 1 per cent, in a widely expected decision, though it left the door ajar for further cuts.

Gains among nickel miners on upbeat prices of the metal, after top supplier Indonesia said it would ban exports of nickel ore from next year, helped limit losses in the mining sub-index which closed 0.1 per cent lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 1.4 per cent higher to hit a record high at 10,953.92, buoyed by Meridian Energy and Contact Energy which gained 5 per cent each. 

REUTERS

