You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares supported by central bank rate cut hopes

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 4:03 PM

file6yqwa0ulcpw1whf6kvd.jpg
Australia shares ended higher on Wednesday on growing expectations the central bank will cut interest rates again to shore up weak demand, while financials firmed after S&P upgraded its outlook for the "Big Four" banks.
AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia shares ended higher on Wednesday on growing expectations the central bank will cut interest rates again to shore up weak demand, while financials firmed after S&P upgraded its outlook for the "Big Four" banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished up 0.4 per cent or 24.1 points at 6,689.80, after easing 0.1 per cent on Tuesday.

Data on Wednesday showed that consumers turned decidedly gloomier this month, a sign of further strain on an already struggling economy.

While the downbeat data added to a recent slew of disappointing economic reports, investors were hopeful the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut rates again to support a stuttering economy. Analysts also say the government will come under increasing pressure to provide more fiscal support.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Market focus will be on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the US Congress on Wednesday and Thursday as investors look for clues to near term US monetary policy.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index strengthened 1.1 per cent or 112.03 points to finish the session at a record high of 10,650.14.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
4 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file765kyd3bfnlxze5tm0j.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cordlife share price climbs 16.5%, prompting another SGX query

Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms not doing enough to upskill workers: Skillsoft poll

Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Iswaran calls on SMEs in domestic sector to get help going digital

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly