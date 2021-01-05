You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares track Wall Street lower as virus clusters expand

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 9:18 AM

nz_asx_050143.jpg
Australian shares traded lower on Tuesday, tracking a lacklustre performance on Wall Street, as tougher restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus clusters domestically and around the world dented investor sentiment.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australian shares traded lower on Tuesday, tracking a lacklustre performance on Wall Street, as tougher restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus clusters domestically and around the world dented investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.47 per cent at 6,684.2 points, as at 1131 GMT, dragged lower by energy and banking stocks. The benchmark ended 1.5 per cent firmer on Monday.

Overnight, all three major indexes on Wall Street fell between 1.25 per cent and 1.48 per cent, ahead of crucial senatorial elections in Georgia state and amid a persistent surge in coronavirus cases.

Some investors are cautious about the pace of economic growth, while a new round of pandemic-related restrictions last month and a new variant of the coronavirus have cast a shadow on the outlook.

Down under, authorities continued to battle a virus outbreak in Sydney, even as Australia's largest city remained cut off from the rest of the country by state border closures and mandatory quarantine rules for travellers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Among sectors, energy stocks drove losses on the benchmark, hurt by a drop in oil prices after Opec+ failed to decide on Monday whether to increase output next month.

Brent crude futures fell 2.18 per cent, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.57 per cent.

Gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search slid 1.6 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively.

Financials lost 1 per cent, as the so-called "Big Four"lenders fell in the range of 0.7 per cent to 1 per cent a day after rallying to their best day since Nov 25.

On the other hand, mining stocks surged 1.9 per cent on the back of soaring iron ore prices. Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto advanced 2.5 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

Ramelius Resources was among the top percentage gainers in the benchmark index, up 5.4 per cent after the gold explorer provided a production update.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 577, while 633 declined.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1 per cent, helped by gains among consumer and utility stocks.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 09:27 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's cash balance hits fresh high as c.bank keeps support for economy

[TOKYO] The balance of money circulating in Japan's economy hit a record high for the ninth consecutive month in...

Jan 5, 2021 09:23 AM
Companies & Markets

Grand Venture Tech in talks with third party for potential share subscription

GRAND Venture Technology on Monday said it is in discussions with a third party regarding a potential subscription...

Jan 5, 2021 09:23 AM
Government & Economy

Australia job advertisements climb to 18-month high in December

[SYDNEY] Australian job advertisements jumped to an 18-month peak in December, recovering steep losses during the...

Jan 5, 2021 09:22 AM
Garage

Gojek in talks with Tokopedia for US$18b merger: sources

[SINGAPORE] Indonesia's ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek is in advanced discussions about merging with local e-...

Jan 5, 2021 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.22...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Philippine bourse to aim for more Reits and IPOs this year on hopes of post-Covid recovery

Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for