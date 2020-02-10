You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares weighed by miners, energy stocks, New Zealand falls

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 10:06 AM

WH_asx _100236.jpg
Australian shares fell on Monday, dragged by energy and mining stocks as the coronavirus raised concerns about global growth while investors remained cautious ahead of corporate earnings later in the week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Monday, dragged by energy and mining stocks as the coronavirus raised concerns about global growth while investors remained cautious ahead of corporate earnings later in the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 per cent to 6,988.1 by 2345 GMT.

Deaths from the coronavirus outbreak have crossed 900, exceeding the number killed globally by the 2002-2003 Sars epidemic. The fast-spreading coronavirus has dented tourism and businesses, predominantly in China, Australia's largest trading partner.

"It looks like China will be on a shutdown for at least a month, if not two, which could extend," said Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities. "There is a fair amount of minerals and services that go into China from Australia, so everything is on hold."

Some of Australia's major companies, including top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia, healthcare giant CSL, oil & gas major Woodside Petroleum, release their earnings later this week.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares struggle as investors book profits; New Zealand up

"People are reducing their market exposure in the short term to wait and see what happens in the reporting season," said Mr Somasundaram.

Among decliners, mining stocks contributed the most to losses in the index, with heavyweights BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group losing up to 1.9 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

The local energy sub-index hit its lowest in over three months, with Woodside Petroleum and Santos slipping nearly 1.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent.

Financial stocks were weighed by declines in all the "Big Four" banks.

Top two lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp fell up to 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, building materials maker Boral warned of a larger hit from bushfires in the second-half and revealed an investigation had found employees inflated earnings at its North American Windows business. Shares fell up to 12.2 per cent, marking their biggest intraday percentage loss since August last year.

Among the gainers, gold stocks advanced over 2 per cent as investors scurried to safe-haven assets. Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources were up 1.6 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, shares of JB Hi-Fi hit a record high after the electronics retailer reported strong half-year results and raised its full-year outlook.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell as much as 0.7 per cent to 11,675.710, with utilities and industrial sectors losing the most.

Electricity generator Meridian Energy slipped 3.4 per cent, while Auckland International Airport fell up to 2.2 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Feb 10, 2020 10:16 AM
Life & Culture

Brad Pitt back on top with Oscar win

[HOLLYWOOD, United States] Brad Pitt's Oscar win on Sunday marks a fitting comeback for the veteran actor whose...

Feb 10, 2020 10:08 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices on Monday extended their decline from an early January peak above US$70 as the spectre of...

Feb 10, 2020 09:57 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, China: Stocks open lower on virus fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open on Monday as concerns lingered about the economic impact of the...

Feb 10, 2020 09:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Olam to post one-time net gain of S$72m for Q4 from restructuring initiatives

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International expects to record a net one-time post-tax gain of about S$72 million for its...

Feb 10, 2020 09:29 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks decline on sustained virus jitters; STI opens 1.3% lower

SINGAPORE shares tumbled at the start of the week, as investors remained cautious with the spread of the novel...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly