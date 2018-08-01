You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares dip as profits taken before earnings reports; NZ down too

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 3:23 PM

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched down on Wednesday, as losses for financial stocks outweighed gains by miners which were bolstered by higher commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 4.5 points, or 0.1 per cent, to close at 6,275.7.

The benchmark also barely moved on Tuesday, but July produced a fourth consecutive monthly gain, with a 1.4 per cent advance.

On Wednesday, BHP provided the biggest lift to mining and materials stocks, rising 0.6 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shares of fellow miner Rio Tinto, on the verge of announcing annual half-year results that are expected to be strong, also closed 0.6 per cent higher.

"Obviously, the mix of commodities prices over the last year has been very favourable, with (Rio's) profit coming from aluminium, copper and good quality 62 per cent iron ore," said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut.

"It's going to be their best profit figures since 2014," he predicted.

Financials, which account for over one-quarter of the S&P/ASX 200, weighed enough to tip the index negative as investors took profits at the start of Australia's earnings season.

As a group, Australian banks have "rallied reasonably strongly and outperformed the market over the last few sessions so I think there is some pressure reflecting those good gains," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropped 1.4 per cent, and National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking were down 1.2 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.7 per cent, or 62.17 points, to finish the session at 8,859.92.

Telecommunications firm Spark New Zealand and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd weighed heaviest, falling 1.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with likely added investment of US$350m

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Employees taking up work-related training rose to 48% in 2017: Chee Hong Tat

GB Building_podium floors with prime main road frontage (photo credit CBRE).jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

'Rare strata office portfolio' in Tanjong Pagar's GB Building up for sale

Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades Cache Logistics Trust to 'buy'; DBS maintains 'hold'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening