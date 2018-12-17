You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares edge lower as financials drag; NZ down

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 8:58 AM

BP_ASX_171218_4.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Monday as losses in financials outweighed gains in material stocks, as the market looks ahead to an important week of data.

A series of weak economic data from Europe and China, Australia's largest trading partner, intensified global growth worries, although caution prevailed ahead of the US Federal Reserve's key policy meeting scheduled for the next two days.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2 per cent, or 9.3 points to 5,592.7 by 0023 GMT. The benchmark dropped 1.1 per cent on Friday.

Financial stocks slid 1 per cent with the country's Big Four banks leading the losses. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was down the most, about 2.4 per cent, while National Australia Bank fell 1.4 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We saw pretty strong pressure on financial stocks in US and European trading. There are concerns that changes to the global growth outlook would mean banks are likely to be less profitable and that is not surprising given the leverage that banks have to the overall economic cycle," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

However, despite the global negative leads, mining stocks which are highly exposed to China were boosted by mining behemoth BHP Group, which added 1.4 per cent.

The miner announced a special dividend of US$1.02 per share and the completion of its off-market share buyback, as part of its promise to return US$10.4 billion to shareholders from the sale of its US shale business.

Shares of fellow miner Mineral Resources soared as much as 5.6 per cent to a near two-week high on the back of news after market hours on Friday that it had finalised an agreement to form a lithium joint venture with US-based Albemarle for US$1.15 billion.

"Overall we are looking at a negative tone to trading but the caution means we are unlikely to run away with it," Mr McCarthy added.

In other news, Australia's government forecast the strongest budget outlook in 10 years, possibly making room for tax cuts ahead of elections in less than six months.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.5 per cent or 41.19 points to 8,681.32, with the country's largest banks, subsidiaries of Australia's powerful lenders, leading the losses.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it was considering almost doubling the required capital banks would need to hold to bolster the financial system's capacity to handle any shocks.

Local shares of ANZ were down 3.9 per cent, while Westpac Banking Corp fell 1.3 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_JLIMG_3644635.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Consumer

Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening