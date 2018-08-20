You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares edge up; NZ at record closing high

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 3:14 PM

file7169bq6in7qdv3q0np4.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched up on Monday, as cautious outlook from retailer Woolworths Group and rubber products maker Ansell offset gains from materials stocks, which were buoyed by upcoming trade talks between US and Chinese officials.

China and the United States will hold lower-level trade talks this month, offering hope that they might resolve an escalating tariff war with reports suggesting the talks in Washington would take place on Aug 21 and 22.

"We've had some positive leads from international trading... in particular, news of an agreement between China and the US that both sides were looking to put in place by November, turned sentiment around," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.1 per cent to settle at 6,345 on Monday. It recorded a 0.2 per cent gain on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group rose 1.2 per cent after the miner said it would produce a 60 per cent iron content product in the second half of the fiscal 2019, combating the widening discount for its lower grade ore.

Global miner BHP rose for the first time in four sessions to end Monday 1.3 per cent higher. Rival Rio Tinto Ltd tacked on 0.3 per cent.

The union representing workers of BHP-operated Chilean mine Escondida, signed a new collective labour contract on Friday, ending the risk of a strike that could have paralysed the world's biggest copper mine.

Retailer Woolworths Group slipped 0.6 per cent. While its profit for the 2018 fiscal year rose, the company said sales in its Australian food division in the current fiscal year so far had slowed.

Rubber products maker Ansell Ltd lost 7.2 per cent after it said it expects trade issues to raise the cost of the goods it imports into the United States from China.

In New Zealand, the local benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed up 0.6 per cent to 9,109.15, an all-time closing high. Export-oriented health care stocks, which gained from a weak New Zealand dollar, and utilities helped the main index hit the milestone.

Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd firmed 1.8 per cent to its highest close since a month and a half.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
4 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
5 Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB raises target price on Sheng Siong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening