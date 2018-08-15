You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares end at over 10-1/2 year high on strong earnings; NZ up

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 3:14 PM

colin-ASX-15.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at a more than 10-1/2 year high on Wednesday, led by gains in biotherapeutics firm CSL and conglomerate Wesfarmers after both groups posted strong earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index firmed 0.5 per cent or 29.4 points to 6,329 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.8 per cent on Tuesday.

CSL Ltd, the country's fifth largest firm by market value, posted a near 30 per cent rise in annual net profit on Wednesday.

The news drove the drugmaker's shares 6.4 per cent higher to their highest close, which helped push the wider healthcare sector index to a record high.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Wesfarmers Ltd posted record earnings in its core divisions, sending its shares 3.2 per cent higher to a record.

Elsewhere, top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Insurance Australia Group Ltd slumped, capping gains in the benchmark.

Shares of CBA, which traded ex-dividend, declined 2.5 per cent, also dragging the benchmark.

Insurance Australia Group dipped 5.8 per cent to a near four-month low after the insurer flagged a subdued earnings outlook and reported a modest rise in full-year profit, driven by lower investment income.

Materials stocks also accumulated losses, underpinned by lower base metals prices and a fall in Chinese iron ore futures.

Global miner BHP slipped 0.4 per cent, while its spin-off South32 Ltd tumbled 3.7 per cent.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 per cent or 15.55 points to finish the session at 8,987.49.

Telecommunication services stocks led the gains, with Spark New Zealand Ltd rising 1.2 per cent to a near one-year high.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 PayNow Corporate launched today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-privatehousing01.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Real Estate

New cooling measures fuel July surge in Singapore private home sales

bankfile.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' loans growth outlook cut on property curbs, trade tensions

nz-thaibev-150818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results

Aug 15, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Noble, mm2 Asia, Ayondo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening