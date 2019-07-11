You are here

Home > Stocks

Brazil: Stocks hit record high before pension reform vote

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 6:49 AM

BrazilStock(AFP)_0.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazilian stocks closed at a record high on Wednesday on optimism that President Jair Bolsonaro's ambitious pension reform bill will pass a crucial first vote in Congress.

A favourable result in the lower house would be a boon for Bolsonaro, whose signature economic policy has faced stiff resistance from trade unions and a hostile Congress.

The proposal to introduce a minimum retirement age and increase contributions over a longer period of time is seen as crucial to Mr Bolsonaro's ability to deliver on other promised measures to shake up Latin America's biggest economy that is on the edge of recession.

As lawmakers held final debates on the bill, the benchmark Ibovespa index rose 1.23 per cent to close at a historic high of 105,817.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A vote was expected in the evening local time.

The lower house will hold a second vote before the bill can move to the Senate for two votes.

Changing the pension system requires three-fifths of Congress to support a constitutional amendment.

The reform is expected to generate savings of around a trillion reais (S$361 billion) over 10 years.

Bolsonaro has warned Brazil's generous pension system would bankrupt the country if the changes were not adopted.

In 2018 Brazil's pension deficit - including public, private, state, municipal and military - reached 362 billion reais, which is the equivalent of 5.5 per cent of GDP.

In 2011 it was 2.1 per cent.

The deterioration was largely due to the 2015-2016 recession, from which the country is still struggling to recover.

There has been growing consensus in Congress that pension reform is necessary, particularly as the population ages.

About 9.2 per cent of Brazil's 209 million people were over the age of 65 last year, official data show. In 2060, it is projected to be 25.5 per cent.

Fitch Solutions estimates Brazil's "pensionable population has more than doubled in relative size since 2000," going from 5.1 per cent of the population to an estimated 8.9 per cent last year.

While pension reform is not expected to solve Brazil's economic woes, analysts say it would help repair the country's finances.

"If the current pension reform passes, it would take Brazil's public debt ratio off its current unsustainable upwards trajectory," William Jackson of Capital Economics said on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund estimates Brazil's public debt to be 88 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, one of the largest among its peers.

"In the absence of reform, the debt ratio would probably breach 100 per cent of GDP by the early 2020s," Mr Jackson said.

AFP

Editor's Choice

nwy_GOOGLE_110719_12_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

nwy_GOOGLE_110719_12_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

BT_20190711_VIESG107W0N_3832115.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
SME

Scale-up SG to groom promising local firms to be world powerhouses

nwy_ Jerome Powell_110719_17_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Door open to US rate cut as Federal Reserve's Powell flags economic uncertainties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly