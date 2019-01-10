You are here

Home > Stocks > BT Outlook 2019
BT EXCLUSIVE: OUTLOOK 2019

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

After plumbing lows last year, palm oil prices have kicked off 2019 strongly as India cuts import taxes and inventories run down
Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
AFTER languishing for much of 2018, Singapore-listed palm oil stocks could be looking at a new dawn this year on renewed demand, sliding inventories and other factors.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

AFTER languishing for much of 2018, Singapore-listed palm oil stocks could be looking at a new dawn this year on renewed demand, sliding inventories and other factors.

For palm oil majors like Wilmar International, Golden Agri-Resources, First Resources, Bumitama Agri and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

Jan 10, 2019
SME

New initiative helps SMEs digitalise from the get-go

SL_Feds _080119_24.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve says it 'can afford to be patient' on rate hikes

BT_20190110_NSUSCHN_3664464.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

US-China trade talks conclude amid hopes of a breakthrough

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening