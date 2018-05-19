You are here

Home > Stocks

Campbell Soup Co tanks on Wall Street after CEO's sudden exit

Sat, May 19, 2018 - 6:41 AM

2018-05-18T152919Z_954702071_RC1739E1D090_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
The Campbell Soup Company, purveyor of iconic brands once immortalised by pop artist Andy Warhol, fell sharply on Wall Street Friday after the surprise departure of its CEO.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The Campbell Soup Company, purveyor of iconic brands once immortalised by pop artist Andy Warhol, fell sharply on Wall Street Friday after the surprise departure of its CEO.

Shares in the company nosedived 12.4 per cent to close at US$34.37 after the company announced a strategic re-think and the immediate retirement of CEO Denise Morrison amid a three-year sales slump.

Campbell's share price has fallen by nearly half since a peak in mid-2016.

Mr Morrison's exit after seven years at the helm of the troubled company thins even further the ranks of women leaders of companies on the S&P 500.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chief financial officer Anthony DiSilvestro said in a statement that the firm had made progress in stabilising sales and expanding its portfolio further into snacks.

"However, we are not satisfied with our financial results," he said, citing "external challenges" and other factors, in presenting the company's latest quarterly results.

The company plans to review all aspects of its strategy and portfolio, according to DiSilvestro.

Ms Morrison is to be replaced temporarily by Keith McLoughlin, a board member.

On an investor call, Mr McLoughlin said "everything is on the table. There is no sacred cow."

The company has also pointed to President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum as a source of woes, driving up the cost of its iconic cans.

In recent years, the company had attempted to diversify, in particular by acquiring the snacks maker Snyder's-Lance and by developing product lines deemed to be healthier.

But it still recorded a US$393 million loss in the most recent quarter on revenues of US$2.13 billion.

According to Catalyst, a non-profit which advocates for gender equality in corporate leadership, there are only 23 women left, or 4.6 per cent, in the top roles at S&P 500 companies.

AFP

Editor's Choice

ST_20180519_VIVA19_3997475.jpg
May 19, 2018
Real Estate

ESR-Reit and VIT merger could lead to more industrial Reit deals

BT_20180519_NRSIA19A_3442444.jpg
May 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing

BT_20180519_BRUNCHART19_3441367.jpg
May 19, 2018
Brunch

Taking on the big boys

Most Read

1 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
2 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
3 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
4 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road sells en bloc for S$401.78m, 6% higher than reserve price
5 SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180519_NRSIA19A_3442444.jpg
May 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing

BT_20180519_PSTAR19DSIL_3442803.jpg
May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

A*Star: Efforts to spur local firms to innovate are working

BT_20180519_STHENG19YJ09_3442605.jpg
May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

4G leaders will listen to people's views and launch discussion series, says Heng

2018-05-17T015738Z_1235574495_RC1E6585B160_RTRMADP_3_INDONESIA-ECONOMY-RATES.JPG
May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Indonesian rate hike may slow, not stop, outflow of foreign funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening