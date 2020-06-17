China: Shares end nearly flat on Bejing's movement curbs to contain fresh virus cases

Get our introductory offer at only
[BEIJING] China shares closed little changed on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious due to Beijing's curbs on travel and movement in some areas to contain a resurgence in the new coronavirus cases in the capital city.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.14 per cent...
