China: Stocks close lower

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 4:13 PM

Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday in line with regional trends as investors showed caution about tentative signs of progress in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended trade down 0.49 per cent, or 13.58 points, to 2,783.05.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.8 per cent, or 13.76 points, to 1,707.46.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange was closed for a public holiday.

AFP

