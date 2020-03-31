China stocks suffer worst quarter since 2018 as coronavirus worries deepen

[SHANGHAI] Chinese shares edged up on Tuesday after the country reported better-than-expected industrial activity, though fears of an economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic led the stock market to its worst quarter since 2018.

The Shanghai Composite index closed 0.1 per cent firmer at 2,750.30 and the blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.3 per cent on hopes that the world's second-largest economy may soon recover from the initial shock caused by the outbreak.

The impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus dragged the Shanghai benchmark 4.5 per cent lower this month and 9.8 per cent in the first quarter, while the CSI300 dropped 6.4 per cent month-on-month and 10 per cent for the quarter. Both benchmarks marked their worst months since last May, and worst quarters since the fourth quarter of 2018.

CSI300's financial sector sub-index fell 0.8 per cent, the consumer staples sector jumped 3.9 per cent, the real estate index dropped 1.3 per cent and the healthcare sub-index gained 1.4 per cent.

The smaller Shenzhen index added 0.5 per cent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.6 per cent.

Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March from a collapse the month before, but analysts caution that a durable near-term recovery is far from assured as the global coronavirus crisis knocks foreign demand and threatens a steep economic slump.

The pandemic is expected to sharply slow growth in developing economies in East Asia and the Pacific as well as China, the World Bank said in an economic update on Monday.

"While domestic work and production are resuming, reducing the financing cost will be critical to the economy's recovery," eToro's analysts said in a note.

Analysts added that A-shares' muted reaction to a surprise interest rate cut on Monday "shows that investors are looking for more powerful stimulus policies and if it's absent, the market will continue to hover at a lower level".

Mainland China reported on Tuesday a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases, reversing four days of declines, due to an uptick in infections involving travellers arriving from overseas.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.9 per cent.

At 0729 GMT, the yuan was 0.11 per cent firmer at 7.0897 per US dollar.

So far this year, the Shanghai stock index lost 9.8 per cent and the CSI300 dropped 10 per cent.

About 21.86 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 23.97 billion.

The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average.

REUTERS