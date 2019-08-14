You are here

Home > Stocks

Companies that employ most women get best returns

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 10:10 PM

[LONDON] Employing more women brings a stock market boost, according to Morgan Stanley research on how diversity links to share prices.

Annual returns for businesses that employ the highest proportion of women were 2.8 percentage points above those for the least diverse firms over the past eight years, the report published Tuesday said.

This outperformance was a global phenomenon, despite big differences in gender equality between regions such as Europe, with nearly a third of board seats taken by women in May 2019, and Japan, with just 5 per cent.

The report adds to growing research that shows diverse workforces improve returns, as regulators and an increasing number of investors around the world push for gender balance in the workplace. The all-male board is now a thing of the S&P 500's past after Copart Inc, the last company in the index without a female director, promoted its chief financial officer in July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Morgan Stanley researchers examined the percentage of women employed throughout the hierarchy of almost 2,000 companies on the MSCI World index, adjusting for company sector. They found diverse companies outperformed even after controlling for size, yield, profitability and risk.

The trend was most pronounced in companies in developed Asian markets, with stocks ranked in the top third for gender equality outperforming those in the bottom third by 3.9 percentage points per year.

Japan was excluded from this result because the low proportion of female staff made it difficult to make meaningful distinctions between the most and least diverse third of companies. Still, the link held firm, with a 0.8 percentage point annual boost to returns for Japanese businesses in the top half of Morgan Stanley's gender rankings for the country.

In a sign of the difficulties in measuring diversity, only around half of the companies reported on their female managers and lower level employees. Missing data for each company was set to the average for its region and sector in Morgan Stanley's analysis.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly