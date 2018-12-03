You are here

Home > Stocks
BT EXCLUSIVE

Derivatives space: India can benefit from network effect: SGX

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM
angelat@sph.com.sg

Singapore

FROSTY reactions from new and existing players in the derivatives space, like the one being waged by India against offshore derivatives trading based on Indian securities, are not new.

Similar reactions from authorities in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong were seen

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka

Most Read

1 URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Amplefield, No Signboard, Marco Polo Marine, Delong, Creative
5 Keppel Reit divests 20% stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz for S$537.3m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

ak_dbsatm_3011.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Bank lending claws its way back to growth in October

BT_20181201_STGLOBAL1_3632210.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Group of 30 smaller countries warns against uneven growth, rising global trade tensions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening