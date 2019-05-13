You are here

Home > Stocks

Euronext gets green light to take over Oslo Bors by end June

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 4:48 PM

doc75bwid1y70k1c6txjb13_doc75bvxbpl02b22gq0itr.jpg
Euronext NV won the permission of the Norwegian government to buy the Oslo stock exchange without imposing an ownership threshold on the Franco-Dutch company.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Euronext NV won the permission of the Norwegian government to buy the Oslo stock exchange without imposing an ownership threshold on the Franco-Dutch company.

The decision gives Euronext victory over Nasdaq Inc in a bitter five-month takeover battle that has driven the price of the bourse up to US$775 million.

Euronext shareholders will vote on the bid on May 16 and the company aims to complete the purchase of a 53% controlling stake in Oslo Bors VPS by the end of June, it said in a statement. Euronext would then consolidate Oslo Bors into its financial accounts, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Boujnah said in an interview.

"The Norwegian authorities have decided not to frustrate this transaction, which was solicited by a majority of Norwegian shareholders," Mr Boujnah said. "Hard facts prevail."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Norway's Finance Ministry confirmed in a separate statement that it had approved Euronext as a suitable owner of Oslo Bors. Crucially, the government decided not to impose a two-thirds ownership requirement, which had been pushed by Nasdaq. Such a threshold would have stopped Euronext from completing the takeover because more than a third of shareholders had accepted Nasdaq's rival offer.

Lauri Rosendahl, Nasdaq Nordic's president, said in a statement that the decision not to require a two-thirds majority is "disappointing."

Euronext obtained the backing of a majority of Oslo Bors's shareholders over the Christmas holiday. It won an auction organised by a group of shareholders seeking to sell their stakes in the owner of the Norwegian stock exchange. Euronext then bought enough shares to take its total support to more than 50 per cent.

Nasdaq launched a competing bid in January securing the backing of Oslo Bors's board and its two largest shareholders - Norway's biggest bank, DNB ASA, and its largest pension fund.

DNB spokesman Thomas Midteide said in an emailed statement that the bank doesn't agree with but accepts the ministry's ruling. "We have committed to selling our shares to Nasdaq, and for our part this commitment will run until the bid expires," he said.

"The board of Oslo Bors VPS notes the decision and will work closely with the new majority owner in order to ensure the best possible solution further for the group, the business and the employees," Oslo Bors said in statement on the Norwegian OTC website.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
5 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund

Must Read

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS inks pact to promote fintech collaboration between Singapore and China

May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev shares tumble 11% in early trading after posting Q2 earnings

May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: DBS shares tumble 2% following Citi downgrade; UOB, OCBC also slide more than 1%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening