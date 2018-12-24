You are here

Euronext seeks to buy Oslo stock exchange owner for US$711m

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 4:35 PM

Pan-European exchanges group Euronext NV is aiming to buy the owner of the Oslo stock exchange for 625 million euros (S$977.6 million) as part of its drive to diversify from share trading.
[BENGALURU] Pan-European exchanges group Euronext NV is aiming to buy the owner of the Oslo stock exchange for 625 million euros (S$977.6 million) as part of its drive to diversify from share trading.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Lisbon and Dublin, said on Monday it was particularly attracted to Oslo Bors' position in seafood derivatives as well as oil services and shipping.

The group said it had offered to buy Oslo Bors for 145 Norwegian crowns (S$22.81) per share, a 20.8 per cent premium to the Norwegian firm's last traded price on Friday.

It has already secured support for its offer from Oslo Bors shareholders representing 49.6 per cent of outstanding shares, Euronext said in a statement.

The offer continues Euronext's pattern of seeking modest acquisitions rather than a transformational deal that would put it alongside industry leaders such as CME, ICE and London Stock Exchange.

Euronext is heavily dependent on share trading for revenues and has taken steps to diversify by moving into foreign exchange and buying the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE), which lists bonds

Bigger rivals have also been expanding, with ICE completing its acquisition of the Chicago Stock Exchange and CME taking over NEX Group.

REUTERS

