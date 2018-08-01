You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: BP, trade war optimism help FTSE ends July on a high

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 6:04 AM

GERMANY-FINANCE-STOCK-MARKETS-EUROPE-101731.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[MILAN] Hopes that the United States and China would avert a trade war lifted global stock markets on Tuesday and helped British shares close on a six-week high and post a monthly gain for July.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.6 per cent on the day and up 1.5 per cent in July as a Bloomberg report said representatives of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu were seeking to reengage negotiations.

Better-than-expected quarterly profit growth at oil major BP also helped move the British blue-chip index higher.

BP rose 1.4 per cent as higher oil prices and increased output boosted second-quarter profit to US$2.8 billion, four times that of a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company confirmed it would lift its quarterly dividend for the first time in nearly four years.

"The energy sector was given a lift by strong results from BP, and the prospect of a trade war between the US and China has diminished, and that has boosted the mining sector", commented David Madden an analyst at CMC Markets.

Shares in diversified miner Fresnillo rose 4.2 per cent after reporting higher revenue for the first half, boosted by higher silver production.

Other miners like Anglo American or Glencore jumped 3.3 and 2.9 per cent respectively.

Elsewhere, some results disappointed.

Centrica fell 2.6 per cent to the bottom of the FTSE, amid worries over weaker performance in its consumer business.

The owner of top energy supplier British Gas posted a slight increase in first-half earnings and said it expected to maintain its full year dividend at the current level. The result however missed expectations and analysts highlighted the weaker performance of its Consumer business.

Just Eat was a top faller, down 6.3 per cent, as worries over a build up in costs at the British takeaway firm overshadowed an upgrade to full-year revenues.

Locked in an expensive battle with Deliveroo to be the British takeaway platform of choice, Just Eat said it would increase its investment plans to meet strong demand.

Among mid-caps, Provident Financial shot up 8.6 per cent after results that analyst at Peel Hunt said showed the company appeared to be "on the mend", even though there was more to do, especially at its home credit business.

Provident Financial, which lost 70 per cent of its value last year after a botched reorganisation of its home credit business led to two profit warnings, posted a 24 per cent drop in first-half adjusted pre-tax profit.

Greggs also reassured investors by reiterating its full-year profit forecast, sending the shares in the British baker 9.6 per cent higher.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

SINGAPORE-STOCKS-083055.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits, business trusts improve disclosure practices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening