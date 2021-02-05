 Europe: Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 6:48 AM

nz_europestocks_050230.jpg
European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilever's disappointing targets weighed on London's blue-chip index.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilever's disappointing targets weighed on London's blue-chip index.

The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.6 per cent, while London's FTSE 100 ended flat, underperforming regional peers for a second straight day, as consumer giant Unilever slumped 6.2 per cent after its sales growth target underwhelmed investors.

A slide in oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell also weighed, with Shell reporting its lowest annual profit in at least two decades.

Banks and the sterling rose as money markets pushed bets on negative UK interest rates out to February 2022 after Bank of England said Britain's banks would need at least six months to prepare for sub-zero rates.

"The BoE look unlikely to cut rates anytime soon, with a six-month adjustment period meaning the UK economy will be well into its recovery by the time they are even considered," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Italian shares gained 1.7 per cent to close at a one-month high, extending a rally after former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi accepted the task of forming a new government on Wednesday.

The prime minister designate will conclude his formal consultations with parties on Saturday, the parliament's press office said in a statement on Thursday.

A 5.3 per cent jump in shares of Bayer lifted Germany's DAX to one-month highs after the life science company struck a US$2 billion deal to resolve future legal claims that its widely used weedkiller Roundup causes cancer.

Meanwhile, Germany's ruling coalition parties on Wednesday agreed a batch of additional measures to support those hit hard financially by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Global markets remained hopeful after Democrats pushed ahead on Wednesday with a manoeuvre to pass US President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package without Republican support.

Among other companies reporting earnings, Swiss drugmaker Roche was the top boost on the Stoxx 600 after it forecasted a rise in 2021 sales and profit thanks to surging demand for Covid-19 tests.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 07:13 AM
Consumer

McKinsey to pay US$573m to settle charges of fueling US opioid crisis

[WASHINGTON] Global consulting firm McKinsey will pay US$573 million to US states to settle claims it contributed to...

Feb 5, 2021 07:05 AM
Energy & Commodities

High steaks: British cow 'Posh Spice' sells for world record

[LONDON] A cow bred in central England has sold for £262,000 (S$478,600), a world best for its breed and more than...

Feb 5, 2021 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Biden says no more US 'rolling over' to Russia

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States will no longer be "rolling over in the face of...

Feb 5, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

UN launches selection process for next secretary-general

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The UN Security Council and General Assembly on Thursday launched the recruitment...

Feb 5, 2021 06:57 AM
Transport

Ford says will nearly double electric auto investment

[NEW YORK] Ford announced on Thursday it is accelerating its investment in electric cars, but cautioned that the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Building Singapore's next generation of creative problem solvers

Start your whiskey collection with these 10 bottles

DBS boosts sustainable finance target to S$50b

Privatisation will help Sunningdale to pivot faster as suppliers reshore

GuocoLand's half-year net profit falls 69% to S$22.9m on lower revenue

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for