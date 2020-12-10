You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Equities advance at open

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 4:37 PM

AK_eustocks_1012.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets opened Thursday with tentative gains as investors fretted over politicians' inability to reach agreements on both a new US stimulus and a post-Brexit trade deal.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies rose 0.4 per cent to 6,592.90 points, as traders also tracked official data showing that British economic growth slowed sharply in October from September.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.2 per cent to 5,560.30 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 increased by almost 0.1 per cent to 13,350.03.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 04:33 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed in the red Thursday following losses on Wall Street as investors fret over...

Dec 10, 2020 04:26 PM
Consumer

EssilorLuxottica said to be reconsidering GrandVision deal

[PARIS] EssilorLuxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, is reconsidering its agreed 7.3 billion-euro (S$11.8...

Dec 10, 2020 04:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Nanofilm's tech will create opportunities in new markets, says UOBKH

UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) has raised its target price on mainboard-listed Nanofilm Technologies International by 11 per...

UPDATED 6 min ago
Dec 10, 2020 04:18 PM
Technology

Google, Amazon fined 100m euros by French data watchdog

[LUXEMBOURG] Google racked up another record European Union (EU) fine, this time a 100 million-euro (S$161.8 million...

Dec 10, 2020 04:05 PM
Government & Economy

UK GDP growth slows to six-month low as Covid hit hospitality

[LONDON] Britain's economic recovery almost ground to a halt in October as a surge in coronavirus cases dealt a blow...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Broker's take: Office S-Reits may turn from laggards to leaders, says DBS

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

Embattled S-Reits headed for slow recovery next year

Stocks to watch: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, mm2 Asia, Top Glove, Keppel Reit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for