Europe: Equities advance at open with focus on G20

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open on Thursday, with all eyes on the Group of 20 summit and key trade talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up almost 0.1 per cent at 7,420.58 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.5 per cent to 12,308.26 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 per cent to 5,508.38 compared with closing levels on Wednesday.

"G20 leaders have gathered in Japan and this is where the focus is among traders," said analyst Naeem Aslam at trading firm ThinkMarkets.

"There is some optimism that some frame work will be agreed on the future talk on trade war between the US and China.

"It is this optimism which pushed the Asian stocks higher and the same momentum is filtering into the European market today."

AFP