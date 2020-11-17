You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Equities steady at open

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 4:32 PM

AK_eustocks_1711.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets held steady in opening deals on Tuesday, as dealers paused for breath following the previous day's vaccine-driven gains.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was down 0.1 per cent at 6,413.58 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added almost 0.1 per cent to stand at 13,145.27 points, while the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 5,473.04.

Markets jumped Monday after the announcement that a second Covid-19 vaccine is proving effective in trials, sparking fresh hope of a return to normality.

Moderna said its experimental vaccine was shown to be 94.5 per cent effective according to early trial results. That followed an announcement last week by Pfizer and BioNTech that their vaccine was 90 per cent effective.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 04:40 PM
Technology

Iliad's third-quarter revenue rises on strong subscriber gains

[GDANSK] Iliad SA, Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator, on Tuesday reported a 6.3 per cent rise in third-quarter...

Nov 17, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished up Tuesday as investors welcomed news that a second vaccine candidate appeared...

Nov 17, 2020 04:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petra Diamonds reports annual net loss, revenue fall as pandemic bites

[JOHANNESBURG] Petra Diamonds on Tuesday reported a 36 per cent fall in revenue and a net loss of US$223 million as...

Nov 17, 2020 04:30 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

A GROWING number of Singapore banks will make flexible work arrangements a permanent fixture for staff, as they make...

Nov 17, 2020 04:20 PM
Consumer

Tricking the taste buds: flavour makers rise to meaty challenge

[ZURICH] At flavour maker Givaudan's innovation centre near Zurich, veteran chef Sam Brunschweiler serves up a lamb...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for