Europe: Equities steady before G20 trade talks

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 4:06 PM

European stock markets mostly steadied at the open on Friday, ahead of key US-China trade talks at the Group of 20 summit.
AFP

[LONDON] European stock markets mostly steadied at the open on Friday, ahead of key US-China trade talks at the Group of 20 summit.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was almost unchanged at 7,401.01 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 also traded flat at 5,491.17 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.3 per cent to 12,302.77 compared with closing level on Thursday.

"The focus is on the G20 meeting and investors are trying to make sense of any new development coming out of Japan with respect to trade war between the US and China," noted ThinkMarkets analyst Naeem Aslam.

Market voices on:

Asia's stocks fell as investors kept a nervous watch on developments at the G20, with trade top of the agenda and a key focus on the much-anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

"Asian stocks slipped as the G20 summit kicked off in Japan, bringing investors closer to the pivotal Trump-Xi meeting which should set the tone for US-China relations moving forward," added FXTM analyst Han Tan.

AFP

