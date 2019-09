London's stock market opened higher on Tuesday after the pound slumped under US$1.20, lifting share prices for multinationals who get most of their earnings overseas, while eurozone indices dropped.

[LONDON] London's stock market opened higher on Tuesday after the pound slumped under US$1.20, lifting share prices for multinationals who get most of their earnings overseas, while eurozone indices dropped.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 per cent to 7,291.19 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.3 per cent to 11,912.73 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 per cent to 5,473.98.

AFP