Europe: London stocks down after second coronavirus lockdown

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets were hesitant in opening deals on Monday after Britain became the region's latest nation to announce a second coronavirus lockdown just ahead of the US election.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top companies was down 0.1 per cent to 5,570.56 points, while the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.3 per cent to 4,606.51 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.5 per cent to 11,612.21 points.

AFP