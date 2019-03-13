You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: London stocks fall before UK budget, Brexit vote

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 4:40 PM

file6ue8eqoll3p10q22bm57.jpg
London's stock market fell at the open Wednesday ahead of a budget update from the government and parliament's vote on whether to back a 'no deal' Brexit.
AFP

[LONDON] London's stock market fell at the open Wednesday ahead of a budget update from the government and parliament's vote on whether to back a 'no deal' Brexit.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.3 per cent to 7,131.23 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 0.2 per cent to 11,499.32 points and the Paris CAC 40 slipped 0.1 per cent to 5,263.01.

British MPs will Wednesday vote on whether the UK should leave the European Union without a deal in just over two weeks, after overwhelmingly rejecting the country's draft Brexit divorce agreement with Brussels.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The House of Commons is expected to vote against a 'no deal' Brexit, although this could still happen on March 29 unless the British parliament can agree on what should happen instead.

MPs on Tuesday rejected for a second time the withdrawal deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May, despite her obtaining last-minute assurances from EU officials.

Meanwhile ahead of Wednesday 'no deal' vote, finance minister Philip Hammond updates the government's spending and tax plans that depend heavily on the nature of Brexit.

Contained within The Spring Statement, an update on the main annual budget announcement last October, will be the government's latest forecasts for UK growth - widely expected to be downgraded owing to Brexit uncertainty and global economic headwinds.

AFP

Editor's Choice

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
3 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
4 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

lwx_cbd_130319_37.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Private sector economists again lower Singapore's 2019 growth forecast: MAS survey

lwx_uob_130319_45.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB prices Singapore's first Panda bond at 3.49%

lwx_singpost_130319_36.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Post may shut US e-commerce unit, analysts say

lwx_vivan_130319_44.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Government & Economy

US private sector is 'indispensable partner' in growth: Vivian Balakrishnan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening