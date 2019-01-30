Europe: London stocks higher after Brexit vote

London stocks rose at the open Wednesday and the pound steadied after British Prime Minister Theresa May won a mandate from UK lawmakers to try to renegotiate her Brexit deal with Brussels.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.6 per cent to 6,871.32 points, with Mrs May hoping to unlock the Brexit impasse despite Brussels insisting that it will not budge.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 11,210.68 points while the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.3 per cent to 4,943.68.

AFP