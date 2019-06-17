You are here

Europe: Markets ahead at open

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 4:40 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stocks edged upwards at the start of trading on Monday, as caution prevailed before this week's interest rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.1 per cent to stand at 7,355.29 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 advanced 0.2 per cent to 12,117.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained almost 0.1 per cent to 5,370.76.

