Europe: Markets climb at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets advanced by about 0.2 per cent at the open on Tuesday, despite ongoing jitters over the global economic outlook.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose to stand at 7,193.30 points compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index increased to 11,374.18 and the Paris CAC 40 gained ground to reach 5,271.14 points.

Asian equities mostly rose Tuesday after the previous day's steep losses, though investors trod cautiously as they grow increasingly anxious about the state of the global economy.

Attention is also back on London, where MPs essentially wrested control of the Brexit debate from Prime Minister Theresa May with a vote that will allow them to decide on a number of possibilities for how to proceed.

AFP