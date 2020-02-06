You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares boosted by earnings, progress on coronavirus treatment

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 6:27 AM

nz_europestocks_060220.jpg
A clutch of upbeat earnings and reports of progress in treatment for the fast-spreading coronavirus helped to push European shares towards record highs on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] A clutch of upbeat earnings and reports of progress in treatment for the fast-spreading coronavirus helped to push European shares towards record highs on Wednesday.

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk rose 4.6 per cent and industrial company Valmet and chipmaker Infineon both surged more than 10 per cent after results, taking the pan-European stock benchmark Stoxx 600 index up 1.2 per cent in its third day of gains.

The index is now just 0.3 per cent shy of record highs hit last month. The rally this week comes after a virus outbreak in China sent markets into a tailspin as investors gauged the potential economic damage from production and supply disruptions.

On Wednesday, reports from China and the UK that researchers are closing in on a vaccine to treat the virus, lifted sentiment as the death toll in China moved closer to 500.

China-exposed sectors such as autos, technology and basic materials were among the strongest performers.

SEE ALSO

Europe: BP and Glencore drive best day in four months for shares

"It is driven by what we see around the coronavirus and more importantly, the reporting season so far has been pretty reasonable across a number of different sectors," said Will James, deputy head of European equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Companies listed on the Stoxx 600 are forecast to report 1.2 per cent earnings growth in the fourth quarter, just a touch below the 1.3 per cent growth rate expected last week, according to the latest data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv. This would follow three straight quarters of declining profits.

Data showing an acceleration of euro zone business activity in January, added to the upbeat mood.

But tempering the positive expectations was a near 7 per cent drop in cigarette maker Imperial Brands Plc after it forecast a fall in its first-half profit, while GlaxoSmithKline slipped after missing fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Planemaker Airbus fell after the company said it was prolonging a planned closure of its final assembly plant in Tianjin, China, as a result of the coronavirus emergency.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 06:36 AM
Government & Economy

In political triumph, Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump drew on staunch Republican support on Wednesday to defeat the gravest threat...

Feb 6, 2020 06:32 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as virus fears recede

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq surged to fresh records on Wednesday following strong US jobs data as...

Feb 6, 2020 06:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices jump 2% after reports of coronavirus drug

[NEW YORK] Oil prices jumped about 2 per cent on Wednesday on media reports that suggested scientists were...

Feb 6, 2020 04:01 AM
Real Estate

Co-living firm Hmlet adds Tiong Bahru properties to collection

SINGAPORE-BASED co-living company Hmlet has signed a collection of properties in Tiong Bahru, bringing the number of...

Feb 6, 2020 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

WHO issues appeal for US$675m to fight novel coronavirus

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation on Wednesday called for US$675 million in donations for a plan to fight the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly