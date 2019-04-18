You are here

Europe: Shares cautious ahead of PMI data

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 4:10 PM

European shares ticked lower in early deals on Thursday, as investors cautiously awaited manufacturing data to gauge the health of euro zone economies ahead of the Easter holiday.
REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] European shares ticked lower in early deals on Thursday, as investors cautiously awaited manufacturing data to gauge the health of euro zone economies ahead of the Easter holiday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged down 0.1 per cent by 0725 GMT, with all countries' bourses in the red.

Better-than-expected economic data out of China on Wednesday propelled the pan-region index to a sixth day of gains. The STOXX 600 index hit an eight-month high this week and it has shrugged off a weak opening in recent sessions to close higher.

European markets will remain closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday.

REUTERS

