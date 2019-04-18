Europe: Shares cautious ahead of PMI data

European shares ticked lower in early deals on Thursday, as investors cautiously awaited manufacturing data to gauge the health of euro zone economies ahead of the Easter holiday.

[FRANKFURT] European shares ticked lower in early deals on Thursday, as investors cautiously awaited manufacturing data to gauge the health of euro zone economies ahead of the Easter holiday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged down 0.1 per cent by 0725 GMT, with all countries' bourses in the red.

Better-than-expected economic data out of China on Wednesday propelled the pan-region index to a sixth day of gains. The STOXX 600 index hit an eight-month high this week and it has shrugged off a weak opening in recent sessions to close higher.

European markets will remain closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday.

REUTERS